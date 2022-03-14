Today: Temperatures this morning are starting off mild, but a cold front will slip into West Texas leading to rain chances and breezy conditions. The afternoon high will get near 64°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will lead to optimal cooling overnight setting us up with a chilly start to our Tuesday. The evening low will drop down to 32°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will rise by tomorrow afternoon due to sunshine and a light breeze. Our afternoon high will get close to 70°.

Temperatures this morning are seemingly mild ranging from the mid 30’s into the mid 40’s. It is feeling cooler outside due to the southwesterly breeze that is moving anywhere from ten to 20 miles per hour. There will be a shift in our winds through the mid-morning which will make them move in from the northwest as a cold front slip[s into West Texas. This will make today about five to ten degrees cooler than yesterday along with the chance for a few showers to pop up.

Its Pi Day and we have a treat in the forecast to celebrate: rain chances! Through our lunch time hours we will have a few isolated showers popping up in our northwestern counties and slipping into the rest of the South Plains through the afternoon. It won’t be too widespread but some of us will have a few splash and dash showers coming in. Temperatures today will max out in the lower to mid 60’s with clouds moving out by the time the sunsets and being replaced by a high pressure system.

A high pressure system will bring warm and dry conditions into the forecast for our Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will max out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s by tomorrow but reach the lower 80’s by our Hump Day. This will lead o the chance for elevated to critical fire weather through the middle of the week. Another cold front, similar t the one moving in today, will grace us again by St. Paddy’s Day and bring in more mild highs and breezy conditions for the holiday.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid 30’s and into the upper 40’s, but its feeling cooler due to a southwesterly breeze. A cold front will slip into West Texas through the mid morning which will make the breeze move in from the northwest at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. Rain chances will pick up through the rest of the afternoon but will be very isolated. A high pressure system will take over once the sunsets and temperatures will rise into the lower 70’s by Tuesday afternoon. Fire weather chances will pick up by Hump Day and highs will break into the 80’s. Another cold front is expected to move in just in time for St. Paddy’s Day on Thursday with cooler highs no the way.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx