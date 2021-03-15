KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 72°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 45°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Blowing dust. High of 78°. Winds SW 35-50 MPH.

After a weekend of blowing dust and severe weather, we all would like a bit of a break from mother nature’s extremes. It looks like we may see that for our Monday! High temperatures are forecasted to top out in the middle 60s to middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 MPH, bringing in some patchy blowing dust to the KAMC viewing area. Tonight, clouds will begin to increase across the region as lows bottom out in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Winds will shift to the southwest around 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday will be quite windy across the South Plains. Winds are forecasted to gust upwards of 50 MPH out of the southwest for some locations. A Red Flag Warning will be necessary for Tuesday. Our fire weather risk will be at a critical level, meaning that the potential for wildfires will be significant! High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the middle 80s. A few clouds will be possible. Visibility will be reduced at times due to blowing dust. Air quality will be lower on Tuesday and Wednesday due to blowing dust. By Wednesday morning, winds will still be gusting over 20 MPH as temperatures range from the middle 30s to the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be windy once again, with winds shifting to the northwest. A low pressure system will push through the Panhandle, causing an increase in our pressure gradient. This will increase wind gusts to near 60 MPH for some areas. A few isolated showers will be possible across the northern row of counties in the KAMC viewing area. No significant rainfall accumulations are anticipated. Highs will be cooler across the region, ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Overnight, winds will begin to calm as lows bottom out from the middle 20s to the lower 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be comprised of calmer weather conditions. Highs will range from the upper 50s to lower 70s each day, with winds shifting from the north to the southwest around 10-20 MPH. We will see a mostly sunny sky each day. Morning lows will range from the middle 20s to the lower 40s each morning.

Stronger winds and blowing dust are expected to return to the region just in time for our weekend. Winds will gust upwards of 50 MPH out of the south-southeast. Highs will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s, with morning lows varying from the lower 30s to the lower 50s.

Have a wonderful week!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley

