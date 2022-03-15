Today: Treat yourself Tuesday is starting off chilly but quiet and sunny conditions will last through the day. Our afternoon high will reach 70°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will lead to optimal cooling overnight setting us up with a chilly start to our Hump Day. The evening low will drop down to 39°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will rise by tomorrow afternoon due to sunshine, breezy conditions, and a chance for fire weather. Our afternoon high will get close to 82°.

The system that made its way across the South Plains yesterday gained strength as it moved eastward and it now bringing severe weather into the Southeast. The storm seems to be trying to break up but the cyclonic rotation over the northeastern portion of Texas and southeastern corner of Oklahoma is staying together. That rotation is fueling the system but sooner than later the storm will break up as it continues to move over the United States. Locally, we will stay quiet and sunny through the afternoon.

Winds this morning are moving in from the northwest at about five to ten miles per hour. This is much calmer than yesterday, so much so you may not notice it as you head out the door but it is making us a bit chillier. As we continue throughout our treat yourself Tuesday the winds will shift and move in from the southwest which will pump in warm air. This will allow us to warm by about five degrees compared to yesterday as we get into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tomorrow we are expected to have our warmest day of March so far with temperatures maxing out in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. We have a chance for fire weather across West Texas with an elevated risk for the majority of our Hump Day. Our saving grace will be the fact that we are supposed to be too breezy tomorrow which will help us stay at an elevated risk instead of a critical risk. The heat won’t last much longer as we drop back down to the lower 60’s after a cold front on Thursday.





Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 20’s and into the lower 40’s, but its feeling cooler due to a northwesterly breeze. A high pressure system is taking over this afternoon making today sunny with quiet conditions. The afternoon high will rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s before even warmer conditions move in for Hump Day. Temperatures on Wednesday will be the highest we have had so far in March as we reach the lower 80’s. Fire weather chances will pick up to the elevated risk by tomorrow afternoon due to the heat. Another cold front is expected to move in just in time for St. Paddy’s Day on Thursday with cooler highs on the way.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx