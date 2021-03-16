KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Blowing dust. High of 82°. Winds SW 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds north. Low of 40°. Winds W 30-40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Blowing dust. High of 58°. Winds NW 40-50 MPH.

One of the tell tale signs of spring in West Texas is the wind. We are forecasting wind gusts upwards of 50 MPH for our Tuesday! Unfortunately, this means more blowing dust is expected across all of the KAMC viewing area. The strongest winds will occur over eastern New Mexico and western Texas. High temperatures will be above average today, topping out in the middle 70s to middle 80s. If we could get rid of the dust and wind, today wouldn’t be half bad! A few isolated showers will be possible on the extreme eastern fringes of the South Plains, but no widespread rain is expected.

Tonight, a low pressure system will begin to track through the Texas Panhandle. This will bring some wrap around moisture across the extreme northern fringes of the KAMC viewing area. A light rain/snow mix will be possible along and to the north of a line from Clovis, NM to Silverton, TX. NO accumulations will occur in those areas as a result of the light wintry mix. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to middle 40s by Wednesday morning.

For our St. Patrick’s Day, strong winds will continue to be our main focus with the forecast. A low pressure system will continue to track through the South Plains, increasing our wind gusts to near 60 MPH at times! Highs will be much cooler as well, only topping out from the upper 40s to the lower 60s. Sustained wind speeds will remain out of the northwest around 25-35 MPH. Winds will eventually begin to subside by the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight, lows will cool off quite a bit. Lows will range from the middle 20s to the lower 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be quite pleasant when you compare them to what we’re expecting on Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs will top out in the middle 60s both days under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the north on Thursday, but shift to the southeast on Friday. Gusts should remain below 30 MPH each day. Morning lows will be close to freezing for the city of Lubbock, with northern areas bottoming out in the 20s, and southern zones ranging from the middle 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday is the first day of Spring, and it will be welcomed in with more wind across the South Plains. Gusts will be out of the southeast on Saturday, upwards of 45 MPH at times. Highs will return to the middle and lower 70s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Sunday will be breezy with more blowing dust. Winds will take more of a southerly component, gusting upwards of 45 MPH once again. Highs will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to lower 50s once again.

On Monday, our potential for another storm system will begin to increase. Southeasterly winds from the weekend will help to bring more moisture back into West Texas. This will result in a few showers and storms somewhere in the region on Monday. Given the environment, a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Exact details cannot be pinpointed at this time, so stay tuned to the KAMC Storm Team for updates. We will keep you advised!

Have a terrific Tuesday, and don’t forget to wear your green tomorrow!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx