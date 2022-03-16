Today: we are ending Winter with a warm bang! Temperatures today will make it close to 82°, with increasing clouds through the day and a southwesterly breeze.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will lead to optimal cooling overnight setting us up with a chilly start to our Thursday. The evening low will drop down to 43°.

Tomorrow: A cold front will move into the South Plains by tomorrow morning leading to windy conditions and a 20 degree temperature drop. The afternoon highs across West Texas will vary but most of us will get near 60°.

Temperatures for our Hump Day are starting off anywhere from the lower 30’s into the lower 50’s. Grab your jacket as you head out the door to brave this mixed bag of temperatures this morning, but a quick warm up is on the way as the sun comes up. Temperatures by lunch time will be similar to yesterdays highs and by the heat of the day we will be in the lower 80’s.

Dewpoints will stay in the single digits and lower teens through the rest of our morning and staying this critically dry will cause the chance for fire weather. Our saving grace today is shockingly, the winds. Breezy conditions will last through the day as a southwesterly wind slips in at about ten to 20 miles per hour. Tomorrow will be much windier as a northwesterly breeze pushes in a strong cold front and drops temperatures by 20 degrees compared to today.

Elevated fire weather chances come into the forecast throughout the rest of the day due to high temperatures and critically dry conditions, but clouds moving in and a calmer breeze are what will keep this chance at the elevated risk instead of critical. Tomorrow we will still be elevated through the day but for different reasons. A strong cold front will slip into the South Plains through the morning bringing in colder air but much stronger winds and blowing dust.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 30’s and lower 50’s, but we will stay mild due to a southwesterly breeze. A high pressure system is saying in the forecast today but warm air is pushing in ahead of a cold front that will drop highs down by tomorrow. Today will be our warmest day of March so far as we max out in the lower 80’s. Fire weather chances will pick up to the elevated risk by the afternoon due to the heat. The strong cold front will keep the elevated fire weather in the forecast for tomorrow but the cause will be because of the windy conditions and blowing dust. Temperatures tomorrow will be 20 degrees cooler than today.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx