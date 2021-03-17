KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Blowing dust. High of 56°. Winds NW 40-60 MPH.

Tonight: Clear sky. Low of 30°. Winds NNW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 64°. Winds N 15-25 MPH.

Strong winds will continue to plague the South Plains on Wednesday. Wind gusts will exceed 60 MPH for some locations, with blowing dust occurring area wide. A low pressure system that is bringing blizzard conditions to the Texas Panhandle is responsible for the strong winds in our area. This system will also keep us colder, with highs ranging from the middle 40s to lower 60s today. Isolated snow showers will be possible over the northern South Plains through noon, but no accumulation is expected. Tonight, winds will calm across the region with a clearing sky. Lows will drop below freezing in areas to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor! Be sure to bring in any plants and pets that are sensitive to the freezing temperatures. The rest of the South Plains will range from the lower 30s to middle 40s.

Winds will be much calmer on Thursday and Friday, only gusting upwards of 30 MPH. Winds will shift from the north on Thursday, to the southeast on Friday. Highs will range from the upper 50s to upper 60s both days under a mostly sunny sky. Morning lows will be close to freezing each morning, so be sure to protect any pets or plants sensitive to the colder air!

Saturday is the first day of spring! The new season will be welcomed with blowing dust and strong winds! Gusts could exceed 40 MPH out of the southeast. Highs will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s under a sunny sky. Overnight, lows will bottom out from the middle 30s to middle 40s.

Sunday will be windy and warm with high temperatures ranging from the middle 60s to upper 70s. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the south. Unfortunately, more blowing dust is expected. By Monday morning, lows will range from the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Next week, models are indicating the possibility of another round of showers and storms. These will likely arrive on Monday, and last through Tuesday afternoon. Highs will remain in the 70s on both days, with winds remaining quite gusty out of the west. It is still too early to tell if these storms will be severe, but we are keeping an eye on them and will keep you advised.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

-Jacob.

