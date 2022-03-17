Today: A strong cold front will move into the South Plains through the morning causing windy conditions and a 20 degree temperature drop. The afternoon highs across West Texas will vary but most of us will get near 65°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will last overnight with a strong northerly breeze sticking around. The evening low will drop down to 32°.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow will be just as mild as today, but much less breezy. The afternoon high will stay close to 62°.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Temperatures this morning are starting off mild in the lower 40’s and ranging into the mid 50’s. We won’t be warming up much more through the day as a strong cold front comes through West Texas. Highs will make it into the lower 50’s in our northwestern counties, 60’s in Lubbock, and 70’s in our southeastern counties.





A wind advisory will be in effect across the South Plains from noon to 8 PM as sustained winds move in from the northwest at 25 to 35 miles per hour and gust around 45 miles per hour. This will not only keep highs about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, but also add a bit to the air making it eel even chillier. Tomorrow will stay mild, but we won’t be as breezy.





Elevated fire weather chances stay in our eastern and southeastern counties all day long. This is because the cold front that is moving through will make it into the southeast last, which will lead to windy conditions and the warmest highs across the South Plains. Temperatures near Snyder will get to the lower 70’s while the rest of us stay more mild. A red flag warning has been issued from King, Dickens, Garza, Kent, and Scurry counties from noon to 8 PM.

St. Patrick’s Day is upon us and it’s going to be a windy one! A strong cold front is sliding into the South Plains this morning and will continue to make its way across West Texas all day long. Sustained winds will move in from the northwest at 25 to 35 miles per hour and gust up to 45 miles per hour. This will lead to about a 20 degree temperatures drop in our temperatures compared to yesterday. Blowing dust will be a a concern all day long as well as fire weather in our eastern and southeastern counties. Overnight winds still won’t settle down which will lead to a cold start to our Friday morning. Highs tomorrow will make it into the lower 60’s before we start to warm up for the weekend.

