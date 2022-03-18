Today: Breezy conditions are sticking around for our Friday morning, but we will start to warm up by tomorrow. The afternoon high is just a bit cooler than yesterday at 62°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies come into the forecast tonight with a calm southerly breeze. Our evening low will drop down to 34°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies and warm temperatures will make tomorrow the picture perfect Saturday! The afternoon high will be about ten degrees warmer than today at 73°.

Breezy conditions are starting off our Friday fun day with temperatures ranging from the upper 20’s into the lower 40’s. Currently the northwesterly breeze is still pushing in anywhere from seven to 18 miles per hour. Thankfully, this is already slower than sustained winds yesterday and the breeze will continue to slack off through the rest of the day.

Temperatures this afternoon will stay just a few degrees cooler than yesterday as we make it into the lower 60’s. This is because of the strong cold front that moved through yesterday. A few passing clouds will creep into West Texas as we go into the rest of the day but sunshine will last through the morning.

A high pressure system is following right behind the cold front that moved through yesterday. What that means for us is that e will be warm and dry going into our Saturday. Temperatures will rise by ten degrees for our highs tomorrow and it will be the picture perfect day to get outside! Spring starts on Sunday and the winds come back into the forecast ahead of a cold front that will bring in rain chances.





