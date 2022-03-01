Today: Partly cloudy skies are starting off out Tuesday morning but sunshine will break through by the afternoon. Our afternoon high will get near 72°.

Tonight: Clouds will come back into the forecast overnight as temperatures drop down close to freezing. The evening low will get close to 36°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine comes into the forecast for tomorrow with highs rising by just a few degrees. Our afternoon high will reach 75°.

Today is Fat Tuesday, treat yourself Tuesday, and the first day of march! Looking back at February we had a chilly month with 15 days below average, one day right at average, and 12 days above average. Our warmest day was in the mid 70’s, which we will compete with as early as tomorrow. What we were lacking last month was rainfall. Usually in February we get at least an inch and a half of rain but we didn’t even make it to half an inch. Hopefully, the rain will come in through March.

Partly cloudy skies will last through our morning leading to a temperatures starting off anywhere from the lower 20’s to the lower 40’s. As the clouds move out through the afternoon sunshine will start to warm us up to the lower 70’s. Warmth will also come in through a light westerly breeze that will move in at five to ten miles per hour through the day.

If you are headed out to celebrate Fat Tuesday tonight with the Lubbock Meals on Wheels at their Mardi Gras event at the Civic Center Exhibit Hall temperatures will be in the lower 70’s. The event is from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM and tickets are $50 at the door. It will be a great event to go treat yourself before Ash Wednesday and Lent begins tomorrow.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 20’s to the lower 40’s and partly cloudy skies will start to move out through the afternoon. Sunshine will start to move in warming us up into the lower 70’s. A warming trend will continue as we go into the rest of the week and the mid 70’s come into the forecast by tomorrow. We could break some records by Friday with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with breezy conditions. A cold front will come into the forecast by Monday which will drop us back down to seasonal highs, so go outside this week while it’s warm! .

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx