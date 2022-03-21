Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms come into the forecast across West Texas today. The afternoon high will stay mild at 66°.

Tonight: Isolated showers will last overnight with the possibility for a few snow flurries coming into our northern counties. The evening low will drop down to 34°.

Tomorrow: A few more splash and dash showers could last through the morning tomorrow with much cooler highs ahead. The afternoon high will stay about 20 degrees below normal at 53°.

It’s the second day of Spring and we are starting off the new season with a bang! Rain chances and thunderstorms come into the forecast through our day with showers first popping up this morning in our eastern and central counties. We will have a break in the rain as we go into the afternoon with a few isolated showers coming in, but more widespread rain returns tonight. As this system moves eastward it will become more severe, but locally we will have a chance for some hail, strong winds, and thunderstorms.

Chances for rain and a few isolated showers are still possible for our Tuesday morning but temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow. Overnight there is a small chance for some snow flurries coming into our northern counties, but we won’t drop below freezing overnight so nothing will stick to the ground. Through the day tomorrow we will stay windy and cold but rain chances will let up.

The thunderstorms and showers coming in today are due to warm air and cold air doing a song and dance across West Texas. We are starting off the day nice and mild with a southwesterly breeze pushing in, but the rain chances start to come in with much colder air pushing in from the northwest. The cold air will take over through the evening leading to a much cooler day ahead tomorrow and more severe weather chances picking up as this system moves eastward.

