Today: Windy conditions are going to last through our Tuesday with severe weather popping up in eastern Texas. The afternoon high locally will be chilly at 53°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will stay in the forecast tonight with winds trying to slack off. The evening low will drop down to 32°.

Tomorrow: A breeze will come in through Hump Day, but it will be much less windy than today. Sunshine will break through a few passing clouds with highs near 57°.

After a devastating day yesterday across Central Texas, this strong storm system is still moving into East Texas. Tornado damage was extreme in Jacksboro with two school damaged, bark stripped off of trees, windows blown out of cars, and cars flipped over. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this storm. Locally, this system has moved completely out of West Texas and has left us with a chilly and windy Tuesday ahead.

A wind advisory is in effect today until 7 PM due to northerly breeze wind that is making our morning blustery. Sustained winds through the day will be 25 to 35 miles per hour and wind gust up to 50 miles per hour. Through the day the winds will stay in the forecast but weaken just a bit through the evening. This will keep temperatures cooler than yesterday and make it feel even chillier.

Temperatures this morning are starting off near or just above the freezing mark across the South Plains. Highs this afternoon will be 20 degrees cooler than yesterday as we max out in the lower 50’s. A warming trend comes into the forecast tomorrow, even though we will stay in the upper 50’s for our Hump Day. Seasonal highs and sunshine return to the forecast for our Thursday and last into the weekend.

After a windy, dusty, and rainy Monday afternoon we will still have windy conditions sticking around for our Tuesday. After a strong storm system moved across West Texas it started to cause a tornado outbreak across Central Texas. This system has caused devastation across the state and is still moving through Houston this morning. As this squall lines moves into Louisiana and Mississippi we are likely to have another tornado outbreak in the Southeast. Locally, blustery conditions will be our biggest concern with sustained winds moving 25 to 35 miles per hour and gust up to 50 miles per hour. Highs will make it into the lower 50’s this afternoon which is 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. A warm up slips into West Texas by Thursday with more seasonal temperatures on the way.

