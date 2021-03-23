KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 23rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 68°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 38°. Winds E 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds NE 25-35 MPH.

After yesterday’s active forecast, we could all use a bit of a break. Thankfully, it looks like we’ll get one today! We will see a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. Winds will be calmer across the region, occasionally gusting upwards of 30 MPH out of the west. Fire weather will be at an elevated level to the south of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Outdoor burning is not advised. Tonight, clouds will begin to increase across the region. Temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the lower 40s. A few snow showers will be possible north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. No accumulations or travel impacts are expected.

Isolated snow showers will remain possible on Wednesday north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the middle 60s, with wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH out of the northeast. Isolated snow showers will remain possible Wednesday night into Thursday as lows drop into the lower 20s to upper 30s. No snowfall accumulation is expected.

High temperatures will return to the 60s on Thursday, with more sunshine across the KAMC viewing area. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 MPH. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, low temperatures are expected to bottom out in the lower 30s to upper 40s.

As we wrap up the work week on Friday, blowing dust is expected to return to the region as winds gust upwards of 50 MPH. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 80s. Aside from the dust, we will see a mostly sunny sky. By Saturday morning, lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 50s.

Clouds will gradually increase from Saturday into Sunday. If you have the opportunity to, get out and enjoy the beautiful weather on Saturday. Highs will range through the 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will be calmer for both Saturday and Sunday, with gusts upwards of 30 MPH. Isolated showers look a little more likely for Sunday as highs range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Morning lows will range from the middle 30s to lower 50s each morning.

It appears that a few showers and storms could be possible on Monday as winds gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the southwest. Some blowing dust could also be possible. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 70s. We’ll keep our eyes on this weekend’s rain chances, and we’ll keep you advised.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob.

