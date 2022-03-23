Today: Breezy conditions ill last though our Hump Day with highs getting just a few degrees warmer than yesterday. The afternoon high will be close to 57°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will stay in the forecast tonight with winds trying to slack off. The evening low will drop down to 31°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures are moving into the South Plains by tomorrow afternoon. Our afternoon high will reach 71°.

Temperatures for our Wednesday morning are starting off anywhere from freezing to the lower 40’s. We will slowly see a warm up by lunch time as a northwesterly breeze continues to push in cold air. This morning grab a big cup of hot coffee as you head out the door and get read for breezy conditions with a mild afternoon ahead. By the heat of the day temperatures will rise into the upper 50’s, but virga will lead to gusty conditions across West Texas.

Windy conditions caused blowing dust yesterday, but we will still be breezy today. Wind gust will reach about 40 miles per hour by the afternoon with sustained winds moving in at 14 to 25 miles per hour by the time you are picking the kids up from school. The wind is moving in from the northwest, just like yesterday, which will lead to blustery conditions through our our Wednesday. Grab your jacket as you head out the door and keep is handy through the rest of the day!

Fire weather chances last across the South Plains today due to windy conditions, and the fact that we are critically dry. Clouds will come into West Texas as we go into the rest of the day which will help keep temperatures lower, but virga will be present causing even more blustery conditions across the area. Most of the South Plains is under an elevated fire weather rise while our southwestern counties are under a critical threat.

Breezy conditions and mild temperatures will last through our Wednesday with highs making it into the upper 50’s. Tomorrow will be much more seasonal with sunshine returning to the forecast and highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. This is only the start to the warming trend which will lead to highs making it into the upper 80’s by Sunday. Just to the east of the Caprock we could see the 90’s making an appearance for our Sunday and Monday afternoon. Breezy conditions pick up as we go into next week before a cold front slips into West Texas.

