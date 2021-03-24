KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 24th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Isolated showers. High of 52°. Winds E 25-40 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Low of 32°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 67°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Even though spring started last week, winter weather is still very much a possibility across the South Plains. We are seeing light snow fall over northwestern portions of the South Plains and Texas Panhandle this morning. This activity will remain possible throughout the day today. Snowfall totals will remain less than one inch for most in that region. Highs will range from the upper 30s over the northwestern fringes of the KAMC Viewing area, to the upper 60s over the Rolling Plains. Winds will gust over 40 MPH at time out of the east. Isolated rain showers will be possible in the Lubbock metro this afternoon through the evening hours. Overnight, a few showers will remain possible as lows bottom out near freezing.

High temperatures on Thursday will be a little closer to average, topping out form the upper 50s to the upper 60s. We will see a partly cloudy sky on Thursday with calmer winds out of the west. Gusts may approach 30 MPH at times. Overnight, lows will be close to their seasonal averages, dropping down into the middle 30s and middle 40s by Friday morning.

Our winds will increase on Friday, bringing warmer temperatures and blowing dust back into the South Plains. Daytime highs will top out from the middle 60s to the upper 70s. Winds will gust over 40 MPH at times, bringing that blowing dust back into the area. Aside from the dust, we will see a mostly sunny sky. During the nighttime hours, temperatures will drop into the middle 30s to middle 40s. A few areas will fall below freezing by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be an almost textbook definition of a perfect day! Highs will range through the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be calmer across the region, only gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. Clouds will begin to increase later in the day. Overnight, a partly cloudy sky will keep temperatures a few degrees warmer. Morning lows on Sunday will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s.

Clouds will continue to increase on Sunday, with maybe the possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be a bit cooler as a result of this, ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. As of right now no severe weather is expected. Winds will be breezy at times out of the east, occasionally gusting over 30 MPH. Overnight, showers will remain possible as lows range from the middle 30s to lower 50s.

Showers look possible through the first half of Monday. During the afternoon hours, conditions will begin to improve. The current forecast calls for a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures ranging through the 70s. Winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the southwest, so more blowing dust will also be possible. Overnight lows will remain quite a bit above average due to southwesterly winds. By Tuesday morning, lows will only fall into the middle 40s and middle 50s.

Tuesday of next week looks to be quite warm with high temperatures varying from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Blowing dust will continue to remain a concern with wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH out of the southwest. We’ll keep you advised!

Have a wonderful Wednesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

