Today: Seasonal temperatures and a light breeze will last through our Thursday with elevated fire weather across the South Plains. The afternoon high will rise to 74°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast tonight with winds moving out. The evening low will drop down to 40°.

Tomorrow: More sunshine will move in tomorrow as we continue to warm up as the weekend approaches. Our afternoon high will rise about ten degrees warmer than today at 80°.

The low pressure system that has caused severe weather and cooler temperatures across Texas is moving towards the Southeast today. This will be followed by a high pressure system that will keep us warm and dry through the rest of the week. However, this morning is our coldest start to the day so far this week with temperatures in the upper 20’s and ranging into the mid 30’s. Sunshine will take over through the day and warm us up to seasonal highs.





Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the lower to mid 70’s with sunny skies. A light breeze will stay in the forecast through the day moving in at ten to 15 miles per hour, but the winds will continue to slack off through the day. As the sun goes down the winds will diminish and temperatures will drop down into the lower 40’s.

Fire weather chances last across the South Plains today due to warming conditions, and the fact that we are critically dry. Sunny skies will last across West Texas through the rest of the day which will lead to seasonal highs in the lower to mid 70’s. Most of the South Plains will keep the elevated fire weather threat through the rest of the week as the heat moves in.

Today will be much more seasonal than yesterday with sunshine returning to the forecast and highs in the lower to mid 70’s. This is only the start to the warming trend which will lead to highs making it into the upper 80’s by Sunday. Just to the east of the Caprock we could see the 90’s making an appearance for our Sunday and Monday afternoon. Breezy conditions pick up as we go into next week before a cold front slips into West Texas.

Shelby Mac

