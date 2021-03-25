KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 25th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: More sunshine. High of 65°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low of 42°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Blowing dust. High of 75°. Winds SW 25-40 MPH.

Good Thursday morning! High temperatures will be warmer across the region, ranging from the upper 50s over northwestern areas to the lower 70s over the Rolling Plains. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky with winds out of the west around 18-22 MPH. As we head into the evening hours, clouds will begin to increase across the region. This, combined with strong southwesterly winds, will result in warmer morning lows on Friday. Temperatures tomorrow morning will range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s.

Strong winds will return to the forecast on Friday. Gusts as high as 40 MPH are expected across the region. The winds will be coming from the southwest, which is where our most intense drought conditions are located. This will result in more blowing dust across the region. Highs will peak in the middle 60s to upper 70s on Friday. Overnight, winds will begin to taper off as lows bottom out in the middle 30s to middle 40s.

This weekend will be fairly quiet across the region. Highs will range through the 70s on Saturday, with a few more 60s on the board by Sunday. Winds will be out of the north for the first half of the weekend, eventually shifting to the east by Sunday. Winds could gust as high as 30 MPH this weekend. More clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning, with maybe a few rain showers across the region. As of right now, most areas look to remain dry. Morning lows will range from the middle 30s to middle 40s both days.

Models earlier this week were indicating the possibility of more showers and storms on Monday. Models now show a much drier forecast for the region from Monday through Wednesday of next week. Highs will range from the upper 60s, to possibly even the lower 90s on Tuesday. Tuesday will be the warmest day next week, with a forecasted high of 84 degrees in Lubbock. Morning lows will range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s each day. Winds will mainly be out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 50 MPH. We will continue to monitor the forecast, and we’ll keep you advised.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

-Jacob.

