Today: Warmer temperatures and a light breeze will last through our Friday making it the picture perfect day. The afternoon high will rise to 82°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast tonight with winds moving out. The evening low will drop down to 40°.

Tomorrow: More sunshine will move in tomorrow as we continue to warm up into the weekend. Our afternoon high will max out near 85°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off chilly in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. You’ll want to wear the layers today because a drastic warm up is in the forecast by the afternoon as we get into the lower 80’s. It will be an almost picture perfect day with a light breeze moving in from the south that will almost go unnoticed.

A warming trend is starting in the South Plains with temperatures today rising to be in the lower 80’s, tomorrow in the mid 80’s, and the upper 80’s on Sunday. This is because of the high pressure system that slipped into the area yesterday and will keep us warm and dry all day today and into the weekend. Fire weather conditions return to the forecast by Sunday as the temperatures rise and the winds return. This is ahead of a strong cold front that going to push in by the middle of next week and drop highs down by 30 degrees.

This weekend will start with mild mornings and lead into warm afternoons. Saturday will be a better day to get outside than Sunday because it won’t be windy yet or too hot. Fire weather chances pick up through Sunday as the winds start to slip back in along with more heat. Monday will be our warmest day so far in 2022 with highs likely to make it into the 90’s and winds getting even stronger. These conditions come out right before a cold front that could bring some rain by the middle of the week.

Today will be a bit warmer than yesterday with sunshine returning to the forecast and highs in theupper 70’s and lower 80’s. This is only the start to the warming trend which will lead to highs making it into the upper 80’s by Sunday. Just to the east of the Caprock we could see the 90’s making an appearance for our Sunday and Monday afternoon. Breezy conditions pick up as we go into next week before a cold front slips into West Texas.

