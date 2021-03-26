KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Some dust. High of 75°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 40°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Showers late. High of 72°. Winds N 20-30 MPH.

A warm Friday is in the forecast for most of the South Plains! High temperatures are forecasted to range from the upper 60s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the lower 80s across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be pretty breezy, gusting upwards of 40 MPH out of the southwest. Some areas of blowing dust are expected. Tonight, a few passing clouds will be possible as lows bottom out in the middle 30s to upper 40s.

High temperatures will be a few degrees colder for our Saturday. It now appears that clouds will move in a little sooner than originally expected over northwestern portions of the KAMC viewing area. This will cause high temperatures to be a little cooler there, ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The remainder of the area will see highs from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the region, with winds gusting upwards of 40 MPH across the Permian Basin and Rolling plains. The remainder of the South Plains will see winds upwards of 30 MPH out of the north. During the evening and overnight hours, isolated showers will be possible across the region. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.10″. By Sunday morning, we will see temperatures range from the middle 30s to upper 40s.

Sunday will be a bit cooler across the region behind our exiting weather system. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be a bit calmer, gusting upwards of 30 MPH out of the east. During the overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the middle 30s to upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be quite warm across the region. On Monday, highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 80s. Tuesday will be the warmest day out of the next seven. Highs will range from the middle 70s to the lower 90s! Lubbock will top out in the middle 80s. Winds will be quite strong for both days, as gusts could approach 45 MPH out of the west-southwest. Unfortunately, this means more rounds of blowing dust is expected. Morning lows for each day will vary from the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler as a cold front pushes into the region. Highs will top out from the upper 50s to the upper 60s both days under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the northeast on Wednesday, to the south on Thursday. Gusts could go as high as 45 MPH on Wednesday, but by Thursday, gusts will calm to near 30 MPH. Morning lows on both mornings will range from the upper 20s to the middle 40s. A light freeze is possible, so it wouldn’t hurt to bring in your furry friends and plants that are sensitive to the colder temperatures!

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Jacob.

