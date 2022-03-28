Today: Record breaking temperatures are possible today with increasing clouds and a slight breeze. The afternoon high will get near 92°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will come into the forecast tonight with mild temperatures sticking around. Our evening low will drop to 58°.

Tomorrow: Windy conditions will be a concern tomorrow with gust up to 70 miles per hour and blowing dust. The afternoon high will reach 83°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off pretty mild anywhere from the upper 30’s into the upper 50’s. The warming will continue as we go into the rest of the day with a slight breeze and increasing clouds. A red flag warning has been issued across West Texas today from noon to 9 PM because of the warm temperatures and how critically dry we are across the South Plains. More fire weather is expected for tomorrow with more windy conditions on the way.

Increasing clouds will start to slide into the area as we continue through the rest of the day, but that won’t stop us from warming into the lower 90’s. We are likely to break the record for our high today in Lubbock that was set in 1963 at 90 degrees. Tomorrow we will be about ten degrees cooler but much windier conditions are in the forecast with gust up to 70 miles per hour. This will lead to a high wind watch tomorrow along with more chances for fire weather.

Tomorrow will be our craziest weather day of the week with winds moving in at 25 to 35 miles per hour from the west southwest and gusting up to 70- miles per hour. This will lead to more fire weather chances tomorrow along with a high wind watch from 11 AM to 9 PM. Blowing dust will be a big concern with visibility driving being slim along with flying debris.





Today will be just as warm as yesterday with highs in the lower 90’s, and we could break records across the South Plains with the heat. Clouds will be increasing through the rest of the day but that won’ stop the red flag warning that will last from noon to 9 PM today. Tomorrow will be a much windier day with wind gust up to 70 miles per hour along with blowing dust lasting through the afternoon and fire weather chances remaining in the forecast. A small chance for a few sprinkle so rain will pop up across the east and southeastern counties of the South Plains by Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. A few splash and dash showers will come into West Texas by Wednesday afternoon and overnight but most of the rain will stay in the Rolling Plains. From Thursday mild conditions will come into the forecast and last through the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

