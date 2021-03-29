KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Some dust. High of 82°. Winds SW 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 50°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 73°. Winds NE 25-35 MPH.

Another warm and windy day is expected across West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Wind gusts will be as high as 45 MPH at times, bringing blowing dust back into the region. Daytime highs will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Aside from the dust, we will see a sunny sky during the daytime hours for our Monday. Tonight, clouds will return to the region, making for a partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest, gusting upwards of 35 MPH. Lows will range from the middle 40s to middle 50s by Tuesday morning.

High temperatures on Tuesday will range quite a bit across the region. Northern areas will top out in the middle 60s, and southern portions of the KAMC viewing area will warm into the lower and middle 80s. We will see a few clouds around the region, resulting in a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the north as a cold front moves into the area. Gusts could be as high as 35 MPH. Overnight, lows will be a bit colder thanks to that cold front! Lows will range from the upper 20s to the middle 40s. A light freeze will be possible to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor, so play it safe, and bring in any plants or pets sensitive to freezing temperatures.

Wednesday is expected to be the coldest day out of the next seven, with highs ranging from the lower 50s to the upper 60s. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region, with winds out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH. By Wednesday night, we will see a few clouds remain in the region, with lows bottoming out from the middle 20s to the middle 40s.

A few more clouds will be possible on Thursday, with highs warming into the lower 60s to lower 70s. Winds will pick back up just a tad, gusting upwards of 35 MPH out of the southeast. Overnight, lows will fall into the lower 30s to middle 40s.

As we head into the holiday weekend, high temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s to middle 80s. It appears the breezier nature of our winds will hang around, as gusts approach 40-50 MPH from Friday through Saturday. Easter Sunday looks warm and windy. Highs will approach 80 degrees for most locations, with winds gusting over 40 MPH out of the southwest. Some patchy blowing dust will be possible. We will continue to monitor the forecast, and we’ll keep you advised!

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob.