Today: Windy conditions will be a concern today with gust up to 70 miles per hour and blowing dust. The afternoon high will reach 83° .

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will come into the forecast tonight with cooler temperatures moving in. Our evening low will drop to 41°.

Tomorrow: A cold front will slip into the South Plains tomorrow bringing in the chance for some isolated showers. The afternoon high will max out at 63°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off pretty mild anywhere from the upper 50’s into the lower 70’s. Highs will make it into the lower 80’s, about ten degrees cooler than yesterday. However, our winds will be the main concern of the day with sustained winds moving in from the west southwest at 20 to 40 miles per hour and gust up to 70 miles per hour. A high wind warning goes into effect across most of the South Plains at 11 AM and will last until 9 PM.





Highs this afternoon will rise into the lower 80’s as the west southwesterly wind pushes in more warm air. This is about ten degrees cooler than yesterday but the blustery conditions will lead to blowing dust, lower visibility, and moving debris across the roads. A strong cold front is on the way by tomorrow with highs in the lower 60’s and a chance for some isolated showers.

A red flag warning has been issued for the South Plains today from 10 AM to 11 PM because we will be so windy, we are critically dry, and the humidity will be very low. West Texas is under the critical fire threat and any burning that takes place is likely to spread quickly. Thankfully, some moisture will slip into the forecast by tomorrow which will help us with the critically dry conditions.





Today will be a much windier than yesterday with wind gust up to 70 miles per hour along with blowing dust lasting through the afternoon and fire weather chances remaining in the forecast. A high wind warning is in effect from 11 Am to 9 PM and a red flag warning has been issued for 10 AM until 11 PM. A small chance for a few sprinkle of rain will pop up across our southeastern counties of the South Plains by Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. A few splash and dash showers will come into West Texas by Wednesday afternoon and overnight but most of the rain will stay in the Rolling Plains. By Thursday mild conditions will come into the forecast and last through the weekend.

-Shelby Mac

