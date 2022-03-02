Today: Passing Clouds will make their exit out of the South Plains as we go throughout the rest of the day and sunshine will warm us up. Our afternoon high will rise to 75°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight allowing for optimal cooling. The evening low will drop down to 38° overnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last through our Thursday as temperatures rise to be a couple of degrees warmer than today. Our afternoon high will max out at 76°.

We are starting off our Hump Day with a beautiful sunrise and chilly temperatures. Bundle up as you head out the door because temperatures are currently anywhere from the lower 30’s into the lower 40’s, but we will warm up by the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower to mid 70’s by the heat of the day and we will continue to ride the wave of this warming trend until Friday.

Clouds will slide out of the South Plains through the rest of our morning and leave us with sunny skies by the afternoon. We will slowly warm up this morning due to a west northwesterly breeze but this will start to shift and come in from the southwest by lunch time. It will be a great day to get outside with the family as temperatures get into the lower to mid 70’s by the time the kids get out of school.

Temperatures will cool off tonight with mostly clear skies leading to another cool morning tomorrow. Temperatures will rise by a couple of degrees as we go into tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will try to come back into the forecast through our Thursday, but won’t stop us from potentially having record breaking highs by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 30’s to the lower 40’s and partly cloudy skies will start to move out through the afternoon. Sunshine will start to move in warming us up into the lower to mid 70’s. A warming trend will continue as we go into the rest of the week and the mid to upper 70’s come into the forecast by tomorrow. We could break some records by Friday with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with breezy conditions. A cold front will come into the forecast by Monday which will drop us back down to seasonal highs, so go outside this week while it’s warm!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx