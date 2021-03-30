KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 30th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Cold front. High of 73°. Winds NE 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Near freezing. Low of 35°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 62°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

A cold front will push through the South Plains today, bringing quite the range in temperatures to the region. Highs will range from the middle to lower 60s across the northern South Plains, to the middle and lower 80s across the northern Permian Basin. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH. Tonight, the cold front will clear our area. In it’s wake; we will see low temperatures near freezing and a clear sky. Winds will calm to 10-15 MPH out of the northeast.

High temperatures will be below average area wide on Wednesday. Northern portions of the South Plains will only top out in the lower to middle 50s, with southern locations topping out in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, we will see temperatures fall close to freezing once again, with low temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 40s by Thursday morning. Areas along and to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor will have the highest chance of seeing below freezing temperatures.

Winds will begin to shift to the southeast on Thursday, bringing a few more clouds back into the region. Highs will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky! Winds could gust as high as 30 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning, low temperatures are expected to bottom out in the lower 30s to lower 50s.

High temperatures will return to their seasonal averages for Good Friday, with temperatures topping out from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the southeast under a partly cloudy sky. A few areas of sprinkles will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning, as lows range from the upper 30s to middle 50s.

Our holiday weekend will be nice and warm across the region. We will see a few passing clouds on both Saturday and Sunday, as high temperatures warm into the middle 70s to middle 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, occasionally gusting over 30 MPH out of the south. Morning lows will bottom out from the upper 30s to middle 50s each morning.

Next week, it looks like our temperatures will continue to increase. The latest data suggests that we could see highs approach 90 degrees by the middle of next week for a good portion of the KAMC viewing area! We will continue to monitor this trend, and we’ll keep you advised.

Have a great day!

-Jacob.

