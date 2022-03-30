Today: Pop-up showers will last through our morning with breezy conditions coming in on the edge of a strong cold front. The afternoon high will make it close to 63° .

Tonight: Cloudy skies will come into the forecast tonight with more rain moving in. Our evening low will drop to 37°.

Tomorrow: The winds will finally slack off as we go into our Thursday with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies. The afternoon high will rise to 67°.

A strong cold front is making its way across the South Plains today with temperatures dropping through the rest of the morning and rain chances moving in. Across Texas there is a squall line coming together near Dallas and this system will bring severe weather into the Southeast through the rest of the day. We will not have severe weather in West Texas but a few thunderstorms may pop-up this morning and later tonight.

Highs this afternoon will rise into the lower 60’s which is about twenty degrees cooler than yesterday. This is because of the strong cold front moving through today that is followed by winds moving at 20 to 30 miles per hour from the northwest. Rain chances will last through the morning but slack off by lunch time. A bit of sunshine will come in through the afternoon, but more rain will slide in overnight.

A wind advisory is in effect today until 1 PM due to the northwesterly breeze pushing in at 20 to 30 miles per hour through the day along with wind gust moving at 45 miles per hour. After a very windy day yesterday we won’t be as windy today, but our top wind gust was 59 miles per hour at the airport for Tuesday.





A strong cold front is moving through the South Plains today leading to breezy conditions and the chance for showers this morning. We will have clear skies come in by the afternoon before more rain comes in overnight. We will not have severe weather today, but there is a squall line moving out of Texas that will bring the chance for tornadoes in the Southeast. Highs this afternoon will be 20 degrees cooler than yesterday in the lower 60’s. Mild conditions will come into the forecast for our Thursday with a light southerly breeze warming us up by a few degrees by the afternoon. As the week comes to a close we will be much warmer.

