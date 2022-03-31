Today: The winds will finally slack off today with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies. The afternoon high will rise to 68° .

Tonight: Cloudy skies will come into the forecast tonight and last into our day tomorrow. Our evening low will drop to 45°.

Tomorrow: Friday fun day is looking to be a bit warmer in the upper 70’s with partly cloudy skies. The afternoon high will reach 78°.

The rain that moved across West Texas overnight is making its exit this morning. Showers will continue to move across the state but we will stay dry through the afternoon. The sunshine will start to warm us up into the upper 60’s by the heat of the day with a light wind.

Rainfall came through the area yesterday morning and overnight bringing in less than a tenth of an inch across the majority of the South Plains. Our wettest spot is Post with about a quarter of a inch of rain accumulation. This small amount is still making the roads slick this morning so give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work and school so you can drive safely.

The strong cold front that brought windy conditions and rain chances yesterday is making its way out of the South Plains this morning. It is leaving us with a cold start to our Thursday with temperatures anywhere from the lower 30’s into the upper 30’s. As we continue throughout the rest of the day we will warm into the upper 60’s with a very light breeze moving in from the west. It will be a great day to get outside and walk your dog!

After a busy weather week with rain chances and windy conditions, we have a mild day in the forecast. The strong cold front that moved through West Texas is moving out this morning and leaving us with a chilly start to the day. Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper 60’s with a very light westerly breeze. tomorrow partly cloudy skies move in but we will warm up by ten degrees from today. The weekend will be warm and sunny with a small chance of rain moving in by Monday.

