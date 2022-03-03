Today: Passing Clouds will make their way into the South Plains through our day, but that won’t stop a warm up! Our afternoon high will get close to 77°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will last overnight leading to a more mild Friday morning. The evening low will drop down to 48° overnight.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will last through our Friday afternoon with the possibility of record-breaking temperatures. Our afternoon high will get near 78°.

We are starting off our Thursday with a beautiful sunrise and chilly temperatures. Bundle up as you head out the door because temperatures are currently anywhere from the lower 30’s into the lower 40’s, but we will warm up by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70’s by the heat of the day and we will continue to ride the wave of this warming trend until tomorrow.

Clouds will slide into the South Plains through the rest of our morning and leave us with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. As you head out the door grab a hot coffee because we are still chilly outside, but if you need an afternoon pick me up an iced coffee is the way to go! It will be a great day to get outside with the family as temperatures get into the mid to upper 70’s by the time the kids get out of school.

Temperatures will cool off tonight with mostly clear skies leading to another cool morning tomorrow. Temperatures will rise by a couple of degrees as we go into tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will try to come back into the forecast through our Thursday, but won’t stop us from potentially having record breaking highs by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 30’s to the lower 40’s and partly cloudy skies will start to move in through the afternoon. Sunshine will still warm us up into the mid to upper 70’s. We could break some records by tomorrow with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with breezy conditions. A cold front will come into the forecast by Monday which will drop us back down to seasonal highs, so go outside this week while it’s warm!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

