KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Blowing dust. High of 80°. Winds SW 35-45 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 40°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Blowing dust. High of 58°. Winds N 35-45 MPH.

Another warm day is in store for the South Plains today. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 80s. We will see a partly cloudy sky during the morning hours, with fewer clouds this afternoon. A few showers will be possible over our extreme northern regions. The sunny sky will be partially covered up by blowing dust this afternoon. Wind gusts upwards of 45 MPH will bring this blowing dust back into the region. These stronger wind gusts, combined with ongoing drought conditions, have prompted a Red Flag Warning until 7 PM CDT this evening. Fire weather is at a critical level today, so please be cautious of your actions. Tonight, we will keep the breezy conditions around with winds gusting upwards of 40 MPH. Lows will bottom out in the middle 30s to middle 40s by Friday morning.

We will keep the breezy conditions around on Friday, with winds gusting upwards of 45 MPH. Highs will be a bit cooler behind a passing cold front. Highs will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. We will see a partly cloudy sky, with more blowing dust around the region. Isolated showers will be possible over northeastern locations as a low pressure system moves through the region. Unfortunately, not much in the way of accumulations is expected. Overnight lows will range from the middle 20s to the upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.

Our below average temperatures will be shortly lived. On Saturday, high temperatures will return to the lower and middle 60s. Winds will be a bit calmer, with gusts only upwards of 30 MPH. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region. Saturday night into Sunday morning, low temperatures are forecasted to bottom out from the lower 30s to the middle 40s.

The remainder of the forecast period shows temperatures steadily climbing from Sunday through Wednesday of next week. We’ll be in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Sunday, then back into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Wednesday. Strong winds will also return to the region, with gusts upwards of 45 MPH out of the south all of next week. This will bring the blowing dust back into the region, and also increase our risk for fire weather. Outdoor burning is not advised, and please use extra caution if you intend on doing any outdoor cooking.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley

