Today: Moisture is moving across the South Plains this morning, but sadly not too much rain will move into West Texas. Clouds will slip out through the afternoon allowing us to warm close to 76° by the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight which will lead to optimal cooling. The evening low will drop down to 46° overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will last through our Saturday with fire weather coming into the forecast. Our afternoon high will be a bit cooler than today at 76°.

We are starting off our Friday morning with rain moving across New Mexico. Sadly, this rain won’t make it into West Texas but our western counties may have a few sprinkles or a few spells of virga. As you head out the door this morning you may need a light jacket but we are starting off the day with mild temperatures and high humidity. Temperatures will continue to rise through the day as clouds clear out.





Clouds will slide out of the South Plains through the rest of our morning and leave us with sunshine by the time you are getting the kids from school. It will be a great afternoon to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather before fire weather chances pick up by tomorrow. This will be our warmest day of the week with highs getting into the mid to upper 70’s across he majority of West Texas. However, some of our southern counties may break some records wit highs getting into the lower 80’s.

Temperatures will cool off by a few degrees by the weekend with highs dropping into the lower 70’s. We will have windy conditions and sunny skies for our Saturday with fire weather chances lasting into Sunday. Critically dry conditions will move back into the South Pains by tomorrow as the moisture moves out by this afternoon. We will be at an elevated fire weather risk tomorrow across most of the South Plains with a critical risk in our northern counties.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid 40’s to the upper 50’s and cloudy skies will start to move out through the afternoon. Sunshine will still warm us up into the mid to upper 70’s with some spots breaking into the lower 80’s.This weekend highs will dip down into the lower 70’s with fire weather chances taking over the forecast. A cold front will come into the forecast by Monday which will drop us back down to seasonal highs, so go outside today and this weekend while it’s warm!

