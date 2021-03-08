KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Variable clouds this afternoon and breezy with an afternoon high of 71°. South wind, 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy overnight and breezy with an overnight low of 49°. Southwest winds, 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and warmer with an afternoon high of 80°. Very windy with gusts over 40 mph possible.

It will be a windy week for the City of Lubbock, but today’s weather will be mostly pleasant. This afternoon’s high temperatures will reach the 70s across the region with occasional clouds. As we move through the week, clouds will be the norm with windy conditions. Expect gusts to reach over 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, we will be watching for a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm for the South Plains with temperatures falling back into the 60s.

Have a great week!

-Lance Blocker

