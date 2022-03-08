Today: Mild temperatures will stay in the forecast all day with clouds breaking up through the rest of our morning. The afternoon high will get close to 52°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight which will lead to optimal cooling. The evening low will drop down to 24°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will last into our Wednesday with fire weather chances moving in and breezy conditions. The afternoon high will jump up to 63°.

We are starting off our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s and cloudy skies. The clouds are bringing in moisture to the upper atmosphere, but sadly our dewpoints are so low and the surface is so dry we won’t be seeing any ran today. The cloudy skies will move eastward with sunshine coming in through the rest of the day leading to temperatures warming by about five degrees compared to yesterday.





Sunshine will take over the South Plains as we go into our afternoon. Temperatures will stay mild through lunch time as we rise into the lower 40’s and get into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s by the heat of the day. We will be warmer than yesterday, but more seasonal temperatures come in by tomorrow. This is all ahead of an Arctic blast that will bring in the chance for a wintry mix by Friday morning.

After a mild day today, the forecast will get a bit crazier through the rest of the week. Tomorrow we will have a chance for fire weather ahead of an Arctic blast that will slip in and bring cold temperatures for our Friday. Overnight on Thursday and into Friday morning we will have the chance for a wintry mix along with a wind chill making it feel like negative eight degrees outside. Currently models are disagreeing on how much precipitation will fall but its looking like anywhere from a dusting to an inch of accumulation.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid to upper 20’s and cloudy skies will start to break up through the rest of the day. Sunshine will warm us up to the lower 50’s by the heat of the afternoon which is five degrees warmer than yesterday. Tomorrow we will have the chance for fire weather to creep into West Texas due to breezy conditions picking up and temperatures increasing by about ten degrees. We will have an Arctic blast sneak into the South Plains by Thursday and Friday leading to the chance for a wintry mix on Friday morning. The wind chill values will be close to negative eight degrees so get out the jacket this morning, if you haven’t already, and keep it handy all week long! By the weekend temperatures will be much warmer.

-Shelby Mac

