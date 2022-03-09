Today: Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 20’s and lower 30’s but we will quickly warm up through the day with sunny skies and breezy conditions. Our afternoon high will get close to 61°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight which will lead to optimal cooling. The evening low will drop down to 29°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last into our Thursday with the Arctic blast trying to slip into our northern counties. The afternoon high will range from the mid 30’s into the upper 50’s with Lubbock nearing 51°.

We are starting off our Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 20’s and into the lower 30’s with sunny skies. The sunshine will warm us up through the rest of the morning but you will still need your jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures will rise to be more seasonal by the afternoon with breezy conditions and sunshine warming us up.

Sunshine will last through the rest of the day with a few passing clouds moving in by the heat of the afternoon. Winds will max out at 15 to 20 miles per hour and slide in from the south. This will lead to fire weather chances becoming elevated from noon to 7 PM because of the critically dry conditions, warmer temperatures, and breeze coming in. This is all ahead of an Arctic blast that will bring in the chance for a wintry mix by Friday morning.





The forecast starts getting a bit crazier today and will last through the rest of the week. For our Hump Day we will have a chance for fire weather ahead of an Arctic blast that will slip in and bring cold temperatures for our Thursday and Friday. Overnight on Thursday we will have the chance for a wintry mix along with a wind chill making it feel like negative five degrees outside. Currently models are disagreeing on how much precipitation will fall but its looking like anywhere from a dusting to an inch of accumulation.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 20’s and sunny skies will last through the rest of the day. Sunshine and windy conditions will warm us up to the lower 60’s by the heat of the afternoon which is ten degrees warmer than yesterday. The chance for fire weather will creep into West Texas due to breezy conditions picking up and temperatures increasing through the afternoon. We will have an Arctic blast sneak into the South Plains by tomorrow and Friday leading to the chance for a wintry mix on Friday morning. The wind chill values will be close to negative five degrees so get out the jacket this morning, if you haven’t already, and keep it handy all week long! By the weekend temperatures will be much warmer.

