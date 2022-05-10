Today: Clear skies and sunshine will last through the morning until moisture moves in and thunderstorms pop-up by tonight. The afternoon high will make it to 95°.

Tonight: Severe thunderstorms will move across West Texas overnight with rainfall accumulation expected to be about half an inch. The evening low will be 66°.

Tomorrow: Most of the severe weather will be out of the South Plains by the morning with sunshine returning before more rain moves in by tomorrow night. The afternoon high will be 90°.

We are starting off our Tuesday morning with a mixed bag of temperatures ranging from the upper 40’s to the upper 70’s. Dry air is staying in the South Plains this morning but we are going to see moisture and dewpoints increasing through the rest o the day as a severe weather system creep into the area through the afternoon and last overnight.

Severe Weather comes into the forecast by tonight with a slight risk based on the severe weather outlook across most of the South Plains. That is a level two out of five and the event seems to start as early as 5 PM and become more severe in Lubbock by 8:30 PM while lasting into the early hours of Wednesday morning. This is likely to be a wind and hail event with localized flooding. Once this system moves out highs on Wednesday will still be in the lower 90’s with another chance for rain on Wednesday night .





Rainfall accumulation values are the highest we have seen so far this year. Lubbock county could have just under a half inch of rain come through, the only problem is how dry the soil is. Based on what we are seeing right now with the historically dry soil a lot of this rain may result in runoff instead of being absorbed into the ground. Our western counties will get some rainfall going into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Moisture will slip into West Texas by this evening and bring in the chance for some severe weather popping up on the dry line from 5 PM and lasting through the early hours of tomorrow morning. This is likely to be a wind, hail, and rain event as we stay under a slight risk based on the severe weather outlook. Hopefully, we will have about a half inch of rain accumulation in the Hub City overnight. Things will be cleared out by the time you head to work tomorrow, but another chance for rain comes in tomorrow night and temperatures will stay in the 90’s all week long.

