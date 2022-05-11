Today: The severe weather is out of the South Plains this morning with sunshine returning before more rain moves in by tonight. The afternoon high will be 90°.

Tonight: Thunderstorms will move across West Texas overnight again, but this system isn’t expected to be as severe as last nights. The evening low will be 66°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will stay in the forecast for our Thursday with another chance for rain overnight on Friday. The afternoon high will rise to 94°.

Rain on the South Plains was aggressive last night with close to an inch of accumulation in Levelland. Lubbock, and Ralls. This system was exactly what we needed, and more rain is on the way tonight. The system that pushed through overnight was mostly a wind and rain event with a few places getting hail and the same goes tonight, but it will be more isolated.

Our first severe system of the week has made its way out of West Texas and clouds will continue to decrease through our morning. Sunshine comes into the forecast by lunchtime, however our second system sliding in will bring clouds through the afternoon. Highs will still make it close to 90 degrees by the heat of the day and moisture riding in on the southerly breeze will make it feel sticky all day long.





We are under a slight risk for severe weather in our western counties due to our second system of the week creating storms off of the dry line by 5 PM. This system will be weaker than last night but still bring in the chance for strong winds, localized flooding, and small hail. As this storm moves eastward it will lose its strength and speed, but could bring a few showers into Lubbock.





After an active weather night last night the system is moving out of the South Plains this morning and will let in some sunshine by lunchtime. However, another system will start to pop-up by this evening as showers and thunderstorms develop across the dry line. This will lead to more isolated thunderstorms, localized flooding, strong winds, and small hail. This system will be weaker than last night and we will have a break from rain tomorrow. Another small storm will move into West Texas by Friday night and bring in a few more isolated showers before we warm up by the weekend.

