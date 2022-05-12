Today: Partly cloudy skies will stay in the forecast for our Thursday with another chance for rain tonight in our eastern counties. The afternoon high will rise to 97° .

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms will move across West Texas overnight again, but this system isn’t expected to be as severe. The evening low will be 59°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will come into the forecast tomorrow with another chance for rain overnight. The afternoon high will rise to 92°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 60’s and lower 7’s. A few clouds are making their way across the South Plains today with moisture trying to stick around but dry air is right behind it on its heels. Our western counties will have dry air moving in before showers try to pop up tonight in our eastern counties.

Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper 90’s with sunshine and a southwesterly breeze warming us up. We will have a red flag warning in our western counties from noon to 8 PM and more fire weather will come into the forecast by the weekend. A cool front coming through tonight will drop us back down into the lower 90’s.





We are under a marginal risk for severe weather in our eastern counties due to another system of the creating storms off of the dry line as early as 5 PM and lasting until 11 PM. This system will be weaker than last nights but still bring in the chance for strong winds, localized flooding, and small hail. As this storm moves eastward it will gain its strength and speed, but could bring a few showers into Lubbock.





Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper 90’s with partly cloudy skies lasting through the day. Another system will start to pop-up by this evening as showers and thunderstorms develop across the dry line. This will lead to more isolated thunderstorms with a marginal risk for severe weather in our eastern counties. This system will be weaker than what was expected last night and we will have a break from rain tomorrow afternoon before more showers may pop up by tomorrow night. A high pressure system will move in through the weekend and temperatures will return to the mid to upper 90’s.

