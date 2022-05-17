Today: Hot and dry conditions come back into the forecast for our day with clouds sticking around. Our afternoon high will be potentially record-breaking at 101° .

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight as clouds make their exit out of the South Plains. The evening low will be 64°.

Tomorrow: Another hot and dry day last into our Wednesday, but sunshine will take over the area. The afternoon high will be a couple of degrees cooler than today at 98°.

Rain across the South Plains brought in thunderstorms and strong winds last night. Our top wind gust was close to 58 miles per hour and these gusty conditions quickly pushed this system across West Texas. This led to little rainfall accumulation with about a tenth of an inch in Lubbock, Ralls, and Brownfield and a quarter of an inch in Anton. However, we aren’t complaining because we will take all the rain we can get!

Four our Tuesday we are starting off with temperatures ranging anywhere from the lower 60’s into the mid 70’s. This is only the beginning to a hot day as highs make it into the triple digits. This is due to a southwesterly breeze pushing in at about fifteen to twenty miles an hour. On the other hand, clouds will stay in the forecast all day, but don’t let this fool you because we will still be extremely hot with potentially record-breaking highs.

Clouds will stay in the forecast all day but heat will quickly move in due to a southwesterly breeze. By lunch time highs will already be in the lower 90’s which is close to the highs from yesterday. Highs today will be in the triple digits which could break some records and will set us up to be sweltering for the rest of the work week.

Fire weather comes back into the forecast for our day with the triple digits returning to the area after rain made its way across West Texas last night. he rest of our work week will be dry and hot and record-breaking highs could last all week long. This weekend will be much more pleasant with highs in the 70’s after a cold front comes through on Friday night. Another chance for rain is possible in the area by Sunday night and into Monday.

