Today: Severe weather will start popping up off of the dry line through the evening with rain and hail being our main threats. The afternoon high will be mild at 75°.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms will plague the South Plains overnight and rainfall totals will be high. Our evening low will drop down to 58°.

Tomorrow: Isolated thunderstorms will last into Tuesday with mild highs staying in the forecast for only a couple more days. The afternoon high will max out at 75°.

A gloomy start to a new work week will bring rain chances that we can smile about by the late afternoon and evening. A few splash and dash showers may surface through the morning, but severe weather will pop up off of the dry line later today. This will lead o a chance for hail, strong winds, and downpours of rain. Rain chances will last today, tonight, and into tomorrow.

The South Plains will be under a slight risk for severe weather, which is a level two of out of five. This has recently become more widespread and most of the area will have rain chances going into tonight. The good new about this system is once the hail threat has moved on, heavy rainfall will enter the forecast.





The only problem we are currently having with this system is timing. Our HRRR model is showing the storms popping up into this evening and overnight and in my opinion, this model seems to be correct. However, the NAM has been on the ball all of this severe weather season and it’s not bringing in rain until tomorrow morning. We will keep you updated with more updates as the models start to agree but I am currently agreeing with the HRRR and the potential for severe weather this evening.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to start popping up across the area by this afternoon and into this evening as the dry line comes through. There is potential for about an inch of rainfall accumulation coming into Lubbock county with localized flooding possible. After severe weather and rainfall make its way across the South Plains today, tonight, and tomorrow, we will start to have warm air sliding in. This will lead to a quick warm up going into the end of the week with the triple digits returning to the forecast by the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx