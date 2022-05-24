Today: More Severe weather is on the way this evening and will start popping up off of the dry line with rain, hail, and strong winds being our main threats. The afternoon high will be cool at 70°.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms will plague the South Plains overnight and rainfall totals will be high due to accumulation from yesterday and today. Our evening low will drop down to 45°.

Tomorrow: Clouds will start making their exit out of the area with temperatures rising for our Hump Day as we dry out. The afternoon high will rise to 74°.

Severe weather slammed the South Plains yesterday with the most damage in Morton, Bailey, Cochran, and Lamb counties. Morton county had a large tornado touch down, but the damage was minimal due to the location. This system moved just about 50 miles west of Lubbock and could have been catastrophic if it moved into the Hub City. Storm reports with this system included a collapsed barn and snapped power lines, but no casualties have been reported as of this morning.

The severe weather has ended across West Texas for this morning, but flooded roads will still be an issue on the way to work. Give yourself extra time for your commute and pack an umbrella as stray showers could pop-up all day. We will have another system come into the area as we go through our the afternoon and evening brining more rain, and another chance for severe weather. Cloudy skies will try to let in some sunshine before clouds come ahead of our second round of thunderstorms.

As the chance for severe weather returns to the South Plains for a second night, we are looking once again at our NAM and HRRR models. The HRRR model is predicting this system will be widespread while the NAM is showing most storms staying in our southern counties. I would have to agree with our NAM model because we had less rain in our southern counties yesterday and there is still come available instability that could cause thunderstorms as the dry line moves across the region.





Rain and thunderstorms are likely to start popping up across the area again this afternoon and into this evening as the dry line comes through. There is potential for about an inch of rainfall accumulation coming into Lubbock county with localized flooding possible because of how much rain was dumped on us yesterday and this morning. After severe weather and rainfall make its way across the South Plains today and tonight we will start to have warm air sliding in. This will lead to a quick warm up going into the end of the week with the triple digits returning to the forecast by Memorial Day weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx