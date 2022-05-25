Today: Clouds will start making their exit out of the area with temperatures staying mild for our Hump Day as we dry out. The afternoon high will rise to 74°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight and keep us cool before a warm breeze picks up tomorrow morning. Our evening low will drop down to 51°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine and warm air will make its way into the area by tomorrow with more heat on the way for the weekend. The afternoon high will be seasonal at 87°.

Severe weather has plagued West Texas for the last 48 hours and we are now seeing our second system make its way out of Texas. Severe thunderstorms popped up yesterday afternoon and evening bringing even more rain into the South Plains along with some hail, an isolated tornado in Crosby county, and strong wind gust up to 45 miles per hour by the airport.

Skies are still cloudy this morning but they will continue to clear through the rest of the day and mostly sunny skies will take over. However, this won’t stop us from staying cool with our morning starting off anywhere from the lower 40’s to the lower 50’s. Highs today will only rise into the lower to mid 70’s and the chill in the air will make it feel even cooler.





As we continue throughout the rest of the week temperatures will start to rise to be much more seasonal tomorrow with sunny skies. Going into Friday we will have a high pressure system move into the region which will lead to the mid 90’s. Breezy conditions pick up by the holiday weekend and the triple digits return to the forecast.

After severe weather and rainfall made its way across the South Plains for the last two days, we will start to have cool air coming in right behind the clouds. A northwesterly breeze will keep us cool all day long with highs in the lower to mid 70’s. A high pressure system will slip into the South Plains by Friday which will lead to a quick warm up going into the end of the week with the triple digits returning to the forecast by Memorial Day weekend.

Shelby Mac

