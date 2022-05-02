Today: Cloudy skies are staying in West Texas this morning but sunshine will quickly take over with fire weather coming in. The afternoon high will get near 91° .

Tonight: Clear skies will stay in the forecast tonight with winds picking up due to a cold front sliding in. Our evening low will be chilly at 45°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last all day Tuesday after a cold front brings highs down by about fifteen degrees compared to today. The afternoon high will get close to 77°.

This morning temperature are starting off mild in the lower to mid 60’s. We will continue to warm up through the rest of the day and dewpoints will start to drop off. Currently dewpoints are pretty high and this may lead to some dew on the grass or condensation on your window, but dry air will slide into the South Plains through the day with sunshine and breezy conditions making our dewpoints drop down and allow fire weather to become a concern.





Highs today will be about ten degrees warmer than yesterday as we make it into the lower 90’s. Clouds are moving out this morning and sunshine will take over through the afternoon. A southerly breeze will bring in dry and warm air through the afternoon and lead to blustery conditions by11 AM and later this afternoon. Winds and and summery temperatures will only last coming in overnight.

Fire weather comes into the forecast this afternoon because of sunshine warming us up, winds getting stronger, and humidity dropping through the day. A red flag warning will go into effect at 11 AM and last until 9 PM. Tomorrow things will be much cooler due to a cold front slipping in by tonight and will bring highs down to the mid to upper 70’s for our Tuesday.





Severe weather yesterday brought rainfall, hail, strong winds, and tornado watches and warnings across the South Plains. Most of the rain was dumped onto Snyder while the rest of us got less than half an inch of accumulation. We will have fire weather coming back into the forecast today as a southerly breeze pushes in warm and dry air. Highs will make it into the lower 90’s before a cold front slips in overnight and drops us into the mid to upper 70’s by Tuesday. Another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms comes in as we go into the middle of the week. After some moisture moves into West Texas we will have a slow warm up through the rest of the week but the weekend could make it into the triple digits for the first time this year.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

