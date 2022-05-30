Today: For Memorial Day breezy and sunny conditions will stay in the forecast with temperatures still reaching the mid to upper 90’s before a cool down by the middle of the week. The afternoon high will rise to 96°.

Tonight: Clear skies will last through our overnight hours with a southwesterly breeze keeping us mild . Our evening low will drop down to 69°.

Tomorrow: A cold front will move across the South Plains tomorrow before stalling and bringing rain chances into the forecast by tomorrow night. The afternoon high will reach 93°.

We are starting off our Memorial Day with temperatures in the mid 60’s and into the upper 70’s. This will set us up for another warm day along with a southwesterly breeze pushing in more warm air. Conditions will be similar to yesterday, just a little more toned down with a weaker breeze and highs a couple of degrees cooler.

Due to the breeze and the heat moving in through the rest of the day the region will be under an elevated chance for fire weather. This comes with a red flag warning for Curry, Roosevelt, Lea, Gaines, and Dawson counties from 1 PM to 9 PM tonight. Fire weather chances diminish through the rest of the week due to rain chances and severe weather.

A cold front will start to make its way across the region by tomorrow with temperatures only slightly dropping into the lower 90’s. We will see this system stall as it comes across the South Plains leading to the chance for severe weather tomorrow night. The strongest part of this system seems to stay in our northern counties with heavy rainfall, hail up to an inch and diameter, and strong winds being our main concern.





Memorial Day will a breezy one with highs making it into the mid to upper 90’s. Rain chances slide into the South Plains by tomorrow due to a cold front that will stall as it moves over West Texas. Thankfully, rainfall chances will stay in the forecast through the rest of the work week with temperatures dropping into the lower 80’s by Wednesday and the lower 70’s by Thursday. This weekend will be hot and dry again with a few passing clouds on Saturday.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

