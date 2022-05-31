Today: A cold front will move across the South Plains today before stalling and bringing rain chances into the forecast by tonight. The afternoon high will reach 95°.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms will move across the region later tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow. The evening low will drop down to 69°.

Tomorrow: More rain chances stay in the forecast as we go into our Hump Day with localized flooding being one of the main threats. The afternoon high will rise to 83°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off warm across the Lone Star State, but a cold front will start to stall across the South Plains through the day. Temperatures may drop a few degrees through the morning but highs will still make it into the mid 90’s by he afternoon. Rain chances start to pick up by this evening.

Severe weather is possible as we go into our evening due to the cold front that will stall across the area coming into contact with the dry line. The most severe weather will happen in our northwestern counties as they stay in an enhanced risk. The rest of us will be in a slight to marginal risk with hail and winds being our main threat. If these systems start popping up earlier there is a chance for an isolated tornado to move across the region.





Our HRRR and NAM model are showing that we could have severe weather popping up as early as 5:30 PM to 6 PM just north of the area. We will see this system become more linear as the night progresses which will lead to severe weather being more widespread. This is setting us up for a cooler day tomorrow with highs in the lower 80’s before more rain chances move in by tomorrow afternoon.

Rain chances slide into the South Plains by tonight due to a cold front that will stall as it moves over West Texas. The system moving through tonight is likely to be a hail and wind event with the chance for an isolated tornado in our northwestern counties. Thankfully, rainfall chances will stay in the forecast through the rest of the work week with temperatures dropping into the lower 80’s by tomorrow and the lower 70’s by Thursday. This weekend will be hot and dry again with a few passing clouds on Saturday.

