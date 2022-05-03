Today: Clear skies are starting off our Tuesday morning, but clouds will slide in through the afternoon. The afternoon high will be cooler than yesterday at 77° .

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms and showers will pick up overnight and bring ran chances into the South Plains for Wednesday. The evening low will be mild at 57°.

Tomorrow: The possibility for a few severe thunderstorms comes into the forecast by tomorrow afternoon. The afternoon high will be almost ten degrees warmer than today at 86°.

This morning temperature are starting off much cooler than yesterday due to a cold front that came through last night. Temperatures are currently in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and dry air is getting pushed in from the northeast. Through the day dewpoints will increase as moisture comes in from a southeasterly breeze. this will set us up for a few thunderstorms overnight and into our Wednesday.





Rain chances start to pick up in Lea and Gaines counties by about 10 PM tonight once clouds and moisture have taken over West Texas. Rain will become widespread overnight and through the early hours of Wednesday morning. We are expected to get about a tenth of an inch of rain in the Hub City based on the GFS model. This is our more generous model so we may not see that much, however more rain and severe weather is possible through the day tomorrow.





The chance for severe weather comes into the forecast by tomorrow afternoon. It’s likely to be a few severe thunderstorms by the afternoon and isn’t set up to be as severe as Sunday. However, we need to be prepared for anything because across the South Plains we are under anywhere from a marginal to enhanced risk as we move eastward.

Highs this afternoon will make it into the mid to upper 70’s with clouds sliding in this afternoon and moistures bringing the chance for thunderstorms overnight. By tomorrow afternoon we may have a few severe thunderstorms coming through with an enhanced risk for severe weather in our eastern counties. Dry air will return to the South Plains by Thursday and we will quickly warm up by the weekend and we could make it into the triple digits for the first time this year.

