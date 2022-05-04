Today: The possibility for a few severe thunderstorms comes into the forecast by this afternoon. The afternoon high will be almost ten degrees warmer than yesterday at 84° .

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms and showers will continue overnight, but move out by your commute tomorrow. The evening low will be mild at 53°.

Tomorrow: A cold front will slide in overnight after the severe weather and highs will stay similar to today. The afternoon high will rise to 82°.

This morning temperature are starting off in the mid 50’s and ranging into the lower 70’s. Cloudy skies came into the area this morning and will stick around all day. Through the day dewpoints will increase as moisture comes in from a southerly breeze. This is setting us up for a few thunderstorms by this afternoon and into our overnight hours.

Rain chances today are dependent on how unstable the atmosphere gets throughout the day. The good news is dewpoints will rise as moisture comes in with a southerly breeze, highs will make it into the 80’s, and clouds sticking around will help keep conditions less severe. The bad news is that the models aren’t agreeing on what’s going to happen. Our two biggest options are showers starting to pop-up this afternoon and be more widespread across the South Plains or severe thunderstorms will stay more isolated and keep to themselves in our northeastern counties.

The chance for severe weather comes into the forecast by through the rest of our Wednesday. It’s likely to be a few severe thunderstorms by the afternoon and isn’t set up to be as severe as Sunday. However, we need to be prepared for anything because across the South Plains we are under anywhere from a marginal to enhanced risk as we move eastward. The possibility for severe thunderstorms and hail stays mostly in Hall, Motley, Floyd, and Cottle counties.





This afternoon we may have a few severe thunderstorms coming through with an enhanced risk for severe weather in our northeastern counties. A cold front will pass through right behind this system leading to highs staying in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Dry air will return to the South Plains by tomorrow afternoon and we will quickly warm up by the weekend as we make it into the triple digits for the first time this year.

