Today: Sunshine and warm air coming in from the south will quickly warm us up through the afternoon. The afternoon high will reach 94° .

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with a northwesterly breeze cooling us off. The evening low will be mild at 55°.

Tomorrow: Our hottest day of 2022 is in the forecast tomorrow as we break into the triple digits. The afternoon high will rise to 101°.

This morning temperature are starting off chilly in the lower 40’s and making it close to the lower 50’s in our southern counties. A few thin clouds will move out of the South Plains this morning and sunshine will quickly warm us up. The afternoon high will be in the lower 90’s just about ten to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Record-breaking highs are in the forecast for our Saturday as we make it into the triple digits for the first time so far in 2022. The afternoon high will make it just above the 100 degree mark across most of West Texas. A red flag warning will go into affect tomorrow on the edge of the South Plains and a fire weather watch will effect the majority of the area from 10 AM to 9 PM.





Mother’s Day is going to be a hot and breezy one with highs staying in the upper 90’s and winds moving in from the southwest. It’ll be a beautiful day to spend time with the lovely ladies in your life, but you may want to spend the majority of the day in the air conditioning. The heat will stay in the forecast for at least the next seven days, so get comfortable.

Dry air is making its way into the South Plains this morning and a few passing clouds are moving out. Sunshine will quickly take over through the mid-morning with highs in the lower 90’s. It’ll be a great day to get outside but make sure to grab your sunscreen and stay hydrated. Tomorrow we will have record breaking heat come into the South Plains with the triple digits coming in for the first time in 2022. Mother’s Day will still be a blustery one with highs in the upper 90’s and winds picking up from the southwest. A chance for a few showers comes into the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will stay in the 90’s for the next seven days.

