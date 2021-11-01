KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 1, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: It’s the first day of November and the month is starting off mild with partly cloudy skies. The afternoon high will be typical for this time of year at 68°.

Tonight: Tonight mostly cloudy skies slide into the South Plains ahead of a cold front that will bring a few isolated showers. Our evening low will be 45°.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers will last through our Tuesday as a cold front makes its way across our area. We will have a chilly day with highs only reaching 53°.

October was a warm month with 20 days with above average highs! Usually we have about an inch and a half of rainfall for the month, but this year we only had approximately half an inch. November is already looking more promising with a cold front sliding in tomorrow and isolated showers in the forecast for our Tuesday and Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies will last through most of our Monday with temperatures slowly warming through the mid-morning. By the heat of the day highs will reach the upper 60’s which is seasonal for this time of year. Tonight clouds will come into the forecast ahead of a cold front that will drop highs down by 15 degrees for tomorrow.

Tomorrow is election day and the polls will be open from 7 Am to 7 PM. If you have plans to go vote before work or in the morning you will want to grab an umbrella because we will see a drizzle through the early hours of Tuesday. Isolated showers will be on and off through the day with highs staying chilly in the lower 50’s. Wednesday rain chances increase just a little with highs staying cold.

Patchy fog will last through our morning but will be followed by a mild start to November. Highs this afternoon will get into the upper 60’s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will come into the South Plains overnight bringing a few isolated showers along with much cooler temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 50’s. Cold air will keep moving in for our Wednesday with more rain on the way. We will slowly warm up through the rest of the week with a beautiful weekend in store.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

