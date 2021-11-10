KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 10, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Patchy fog and cloudy skies will last through our morning, but sunshine is around the corner with warmer temperatures by ;unch time. Our afternoon high will reach 76°.

Tonight: Overnight mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast which means we will have a strong cool down by tomorrow morning. Our evening low will near 40°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last through our Veterans Day with seasonal highs. The afternoon high will be cooler than today as we get close to 67°.

Low level moisture is moving into the South Plains this morning along with cloudy skies which will lead to the chance for some virga. Patchy fog is likely in our southern counties due to dew point and temperatures being close to each other. Through the morning fog will dissipate as we see clouds sliding out of our area and cold air coming in behind it.





Lunchtime will be our warmest part of the day with highs getting into the mid 70’s. Sunshine will last through our Wednesday with cold air being advected through our evening. This will lead to cooler temperatures by dinner time in the mid to upper 60’s. As the breeze continue to pick up speed through our afternoon pollen will spreads more so you may want to grab your allergy medicine on the way out the door.

Tomorrow is Veterans Day and if you have plans on celebrating we will have a cooler day with temperatures much more seasonal. In the morning we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 40’s, bnut through the afternoon sunshine will be dominant. The highs will reach the mid to upper 60’s, but cooler temperatures are on the way for our Friday.

Cloudy skies and foggy conditions are starting off our Hump Day, but sunshine will move in by lunchtime. Highs will reach the mid 70’s but cold air will slide in through our afternoon which will lead to cooler evening temperatures. This will affect our day tomorrow and bring in more seasonal conditions for our Veterans Day. The strongest cold front of the week will be on Friday with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. This will set us up for temperatures to be at or near the freezing mark by our Saturday morning. Temperatures will rise through the day on Saturday and we will have a pretty seasonal weekend ahead.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

