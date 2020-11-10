KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 10th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny. High of 63°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 32°. Winds W 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 68°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

A cold front pushed through the South Plains early this morning, bringing colder temperatures into the region. Highs today will be a few degrees below average, ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Winds will be much calmer today, out of the northwest around 12-18 MPH. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region. A clear sky will remain overnight, as temperatures fall close to freezing. By Wednesday morning, the northwestern half of the region will likely be below freezing. Bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to below-freezing temperatures!

For Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will warm across the area. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH each day, helping to bring in warmer temperatures. High temperatures on Wednesday will peak from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. By Thursday afternoon, clouds will begin to increase across our region ahead of our next weather system. Highs on Thursday will range through the 70s. Morning lows will range from the upper 20s to the lower 40s, so continue to bring in plants and pets that are sensitive to freezing temperatures!

On Friday, scattered showers will become more likely, with even a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. As of now, no severe weather is expected. The best chance for rain will be to the east of the I-27 corridor. Highs on Friday will top out in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Friday night, isolated showers and storms will remain. This activity will linger into the early morning hours of Saturday, as lows drop into the lower and middle 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy across the South Plains. Wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH will be possible throughout the day. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region. with high temperatures ranging from the lower to upper 70s. The Texas Tech game against Baylor looks great despite the wind.

Sunday into Monday, another cold front will move through the region. It doesn’t appear that we will see any rainfall out of this system. Temperatures will fall back close to average for Sunday and Monday. Highs will peak in the middle and lower 60s, with morning lows falling below average, bottoming out near freezing.

Have a terrific Tuesday, and Happy 245th Birthday to the Marine Corps!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx