KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 11, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for our Veterans Day. The afternoon high will reach 66°.

Tonight: Overnight mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast which means we will have a strong cool down by tomorrow morning. Our evening low will near 37°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will last through our Friday with a strong cold front knocking temperatures down through the day. Our afternoon high will get close to 61°.

Happy Veterans Day! We are starting off our Thursday with seasonal temperatures, and this trend will last through the afternoon. A high pressure system is sliding into the South Plains this morning which will keep us warm and dry through the day. Our afternoon highs will get into the mid 60’s which is normal for the beginning of November.

Temperatures tomorrow will be about five degrees cooler than today with a strong cold front coming through in the afternoon. This will bring in a cool and breezy conditions. Sunshine will try to warm us up but highs will still only reach the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Cooling will be maximized overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning due to clear skies and a light breeze. This means we could have our first freeze across the South Plains, so make sure to get your first freeze guesses in!





After a very cold Saturday morning we will see a quick warm up through the day. Another high pressure system will settle over West Texas which will bring us highs in the lower 70’s by the afternoon. Kickoff for the game will be at 2:30 PM so it will be nice and warm, but pack a jacket because the sun will be going down around 5:45 Pm and we will cool off quickly.

The weak cold front that moved through the South Plains yesterday has brought our temperatures down to be more seasonal for our Veterans Day. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 60’s with sunny skies. Another cold front will move across our area by tomorrow afternoon which will bring in highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. This will set us up for temperatures to be at or near the freezing mark by our Saturday morning. Temperatures will rise through the day on Saturday and we will have a pretty seasonal weekend ahead. Warming will continue as we go into the beginning of next week with temperatures reaching the mid 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx