KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 11th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 69°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 37°. Winds SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 73°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

Happy Veterans Day to all service men and women across the country! We are forever grateful for you service. High temperatures today will top out in the middle 60s to lower 70s, which is pretty close to average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the west around 10-15 MPH under a sunny sky. Tonight, we will keep the clear conditions around the region. By Thursday morning, lows will bottom out in the upper 20s across northwestern portions of the South Plains, and the upper 40s over the Rolling Plains.

Clouds will increase across western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Thursday, as our next storm system approaches the South Plains. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will increase during the evening hours, with winds out of the northwest around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, a cold front will back into our region. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to upper 40s by Friday morning, with a few showers over eastern portions of the region.

Isolated to scattered showers are expected across the region on Friday, especially to the east of the I-27/87 corridor. High temperatures will be cooler, ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the area all day. Overnight, rain showers will end from west to east. Some locations could pick up as much as 0.50″, but most areas will se less than 0.15″. Morning lows by Saturday will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

This weekend looks nice and sunny across the region. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH at times. Blowing dust could be possible. This wind will play a factor in the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game. Low temperatures will fall back into the lower and middle 40s by Sunday morning. On Sunday, another cold front will move into the area, keeping our highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will fall back close to freezing. Temperatures on Monday morning will start out in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants that may be sensitive to freezing temperatures!

Temperatures will remain close to their seasonal averages early next week, ranging through the 60s. We will remain dry and sunny, with southerly winds around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Happy Veterans Day!

-Jacob.

