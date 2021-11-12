KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 12, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A cold front is moving through this morning which will lead to breezy conditions through our mid-morning. Our afternoon high will get close to 60°.

Tonight: Overnight mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast which means we will have a strong cool down by tomorrow morning. Our evening low will be near freezing at 33°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will last through our Saturday after a frigid start to the day. We will start to warm up by the time Texas Tech kicks off with highs reaching 70°.

Temperatures through the morning will stay chilly with breezy conditions surging behind the cold front moving in right now. Grab your jacket on your way out the door because temperatures will stay mild through the afternoon as well. The breeze moving in from the northeast will still move about 15 to 20 miles per hour by lunchtime. Highs by this evening will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s but a cold down will happen quickly after 5:46 PM when the sunsets.

A high pressure system is settling over the South Plains tonight which will lead to clear skies and dry conditions. This means we will have lows overnight getting close to the freezing mark across Wes Texas. This could be our first freeze off the year in the Hub City which means its time to get your first freeze guesses in for our First Freeze Contest!





Through our Saturday we will start to see a warm up after a very frigid morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 60’s by kickoff as Texas Tech takes on Iowa State at AT&T Jones Stadium. Our warmest part of the day will be at half time with an afternoon high getting close to 70 degrees. Once the sun starts to set we wil quickly cool into the lower 60’s before the game ends.

The strongest cold front of the week is moving across the South Plains this morning which will bring in a strong and cold breeze from the northeast. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with sunny skies. A high pressure system will slide into our area by tonight which will lead to conditions that will be optimal for cooling. Lows overnight will get close to the freezing mark across most of West Texas. This won’t last long though as temperatures will rise through the day tomorrow and we will have a pretty seasonal weekend ahead. Warming will continue as we go into the beginning of next week with temperatures reaching the mid 70’s and lower 80’s.

